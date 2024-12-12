Watch: Shah Rukh Khan to collaborate with Diljit Dosanjh for new single 'Don'

Singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh has set the stage for a major surprise for his fans with the announcement of his upcoming single, Don.

The track features none other than superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Taking to Instagram, Dosanjh shared a teaser for the song, accompanied by a voiceover from Khan.

In the video, Khan delivers one of his most memorable dialogues, "Purani kahawat hai ki sabse upper jana hai toh bahut sari mehnat chahiye, lekin agar sabse upper tikna hai, toh maa ki dua chahiye." [If you want to get to the top, you need to work very hard but if you want to stay at the top you need your mum's blessings.]

This dialogue was followed by a reminder of Khan's Don, as he says, "Tumhara mujh tak pahuchna mushkil hi nahin mamumkin hai, kyuki dhool kitni bhi unchi kyun na chali jaye, asmaan ko ganda nahi kar sakti." [You can't get to me because no matter how high dust flies, it can't ever dirty up the sky.]

Alongside the teaser, Dosanjh captioned the post, "Agar Sab Se Uper Tikna Hai Toh Maa Ki Duaa Chahiye ONE & ONLY KING @iamsrk Surprise Anytime Year 24."

This teaser comes on the heels of Dosanjh's recent performances in Pune and Kolkata, where the singer captured the hearts of his audience with his energetic performances.