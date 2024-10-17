Look: BTS member J-hope discharged from South Korean military

Photo: Reuters

K-pop megastar J-hope from BTS ended eighteen months of South Korean military service Thursday, and hailed the "sacrifice" of soldiers working to keep the country safe, as fans wept for joy at his return to the industry.

The seven members of the world's most popular boy band have been on a self-described "hiatus" since 2022 due to their military service, which South Korea requires of all men under 30 due to tensions with the nuclear-armed North.

J-hope, the main dancer of the group, emerged from the gates of his army base in South Korea's central Wonju city, and hugged fellow band member Jin — who finished his service in June — before saluting waiting reporters and fans.

"During the past one year and six months, I realised that many soldiers in the military are making great efforts and sacrifices to protect the country," he said, urging the public to support active duty military.

"Thank you so much for waiting for me, and I deeply appreciate the strong support and love you have shown," he told fans, before getting into a vehicle.

Outside the base fans had hung up colourful banners to welcome the star back to civilian life saying: "The sun is finally shining upon ARMY" referring to the group's official fandom, and: "My bank account! It's ready to go straight to J-hope!"

Fans had put a life-size cut out of J-hope dancing outside the base, with a giant balloon congratulating him on his military discharge flying overhead.

Fans had been urged not to show up for safety reasons, but early Thursday there were around 50 admirers present — including international fans from China and Brazil — outside the base.

A group of Japanese fans rented a bus to get to the military unit, which is located about 100 km (62 miles) from Seoul.

Fernanda Polo, a Brazilian influencer who lives in Seoul, said she waited for J-hope since 5 am.

"I was almost dying when I saw him," Polo told AFP, holding up her hand to show that she was still shaking with emotion.

Her friend Theana, a flight attendant, said she came to South Korea specifically to see J-hope, adding it was "very emotional" to be in the presence of her hero, even for just moments.