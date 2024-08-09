E-Paper

UAE

Look: Bollywood star Deepika Padukone stuns fans with a chic new summer hairdo

The actor's face is given an instant sun-kissed glow by the blonde highlights

by

CT Desk
Published: Fri 9 Aug 2024, 3:22 PM

Bollywood actress and soon-to-be mum Deepika Padukone has once again caused a stir on the Internet with her most recent hairstyle change. Deepika's hairstylist just took to Instagram posting a video that shows off her stunning new hairstyle, which combines long, luxurious layers with striking blonde highlights.

Fans were amazed at how well the actress, who is renowned for her flawless style and beauty choices, pulled off this stylish hairstyle.


In the video, Deepika's hair flows in voluminous waves, and her face is given an instant sun-kissed glow by the blonde highlights. For the celebrity who is constantly on the go, the layered cut offers movement and texture, making it the perfect option this summer.

The Pathan-actress has received a tonne of praise from her fans, who poured in comments on the video.


“I like to start with a heat protectant, choose a style that's simple yet elegant and one that works efficiently with a blow dryer. It's all about those finishing touches; whether it's a sleek ponytail or loose waves that add that touch of glam," the actress was quoted as saying in a previous interview earlier this year, spilling her haircare secrets.

On the personal front, Ranveer Singh and Deepika are expecting their first child together. On February 29, the power couple announced their first child's arrival on Instagram, revealing heir baby's September due date.

CT Desk

