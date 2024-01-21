Look: Anthony Hopkins, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Nancy Ajram grace Saudi award ceremony

The star failed to declare an expensive watch, as per customs spokesman
The Joy Awards held in Saudi Arabia are among the most renowned award shows in the Arab world.
Stars from around the globe graced the event including popular Bollywood actor Salman Khan and 'Hannibal' actor Anthony Hopkins who was felicitated with the Lifetime Achievement Award.
The celebrities walked the red carpet dressed to the nines at the major international event. Take a look at some of the biggest international stars at the show.
Georgina Rodriguez
Mark Wahlberg
John Cena
Anthony Hopkins
The veteran actor took home the Lifetime Achievement Award. In a post on X, he thanked Joy Awards for "honouring" him. He added: "We depart this beautiful city with gratitude for the kindness and generosity bestowed upon us."
Salman Khan
The Bollywood actor was invited to the star-studded event to present an award.
Bebe Rexha
The American singer performed some of her top hits at the award show.
Kevin Costner
Alia Bhatt
The young Hindi-language movie star was fecilitated with the Honorary Entertainment Makers Award.
Elie Saab
The iconic designer attended the major event with his family.
Nancy Ajram
Eva Longoria
