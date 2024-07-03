Look: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant hold Gujarati ceremony ahead of wedding

Published: Wed 3 Jul 2024, 9:21 PM

As Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are all set to tie the knot on July 12, the celebrations have begun in full swing.

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani with mother Purnima Dalal, Akash Ambani with wife Shloka, Anant and Radhika and Isha Ambani with husband Anand Piramal were seen attending the 'mameru' ceremony.

The mameru ceremony is a Gujarati wedding tradition where the maternal uncle (mama) of the bride visits her with sweets and gifts.

In the videos, the Ambani residence was seen embellished with red, pink, and orange flowers. Golden lights have also been placed throughout to enhance its splendour. A digital screen has also been installed, featuring caricatures of Anant and Radhika. "All the best," it reads.

Ace music composer Anu Malik was also spotted during the ceremony.

Radhika looked stunning in a beautifully embroidered lehenga. She accessorised her appearance with traditional jhumkas, maang-tikka, and neckpiece.

The much-awaited wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant is set to take place on July 12 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai. A highlight of the Ambani family's wedding plans includes a chaat stall from the famous Kashi Chaat Bhandaar in Varanasi.

As part of the wedding festivities, Reliance Foundation founder and chairman Nita Ambani visited Varanasi last month to seek blessings at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple where she personally invited the shop owner, Rakesh Keshari, after sampling various chaats at his establishment.

As part of the wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, Mukesh and Nita Ambani organised a mass wedding for the underprivileged on July 2 at Swami Vivekanand Vidyamandir in Palghar.

Recently, the wedding invitation went viral offering a glimpse into the preparations for the high-profile event.

The wedding festivities are meticulously planned, adhering to traditional Hindu Vedic customs. The main ceremonies will commence on Friday, July 12, with the auspicious Shubh Vivah, or wedding function and according to sources, guests are encouraged to embrace the spirit of the occasion by dressing in traditional Indian attire.

The celebrations will continue on Saturday, July 13, with Shubh Aashirwad. The final event, Mangal Utsav or the wedding reception, is scheduled for Sunday, July 14.