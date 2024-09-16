Look: Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth get married

Published: Mon 16 Sep 2024, 11:18 AM Last updated: Mon 16 Sep 2024, 12:10 PM

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth are married!

Rao Hydari, who was last seen in Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, shared the news with her fans.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared a series of pictures. Both the bride and groom chose ethnic outfits for their wedding. The star looked gorgeous in a kasavu sari and Siddharth complemented her in stunning South Indian ethnic wear.