Look: Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth pose with Apple CEO Tim Cook at 'Glowtime' event

'She changed the direction of my life for no other purpose other than she thought I was funny,' he says
Indian actors Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth were recently spotted at Apple's historic 'It's Glowtime' event in Cupertino, California. Aditi shared images from the Apple offices on her Instagram stories, showcasing the couple's excitement.
On Monday, Aditi and Siddharth shared an Instagram collab post including their photos taken together while at the historic event. In one of the photos, they both displayed their Apple event cards and held black fenny bags.
Hours later, the couple posted their major moment—a meeting with Apple CEO Tim Cook—on social media platforms a few hours after posting their initial photos from the occasion. The newlyweds and Tim Cook are seen laughing together in the photos.
"What an unforgettable, magical experience... thank you sweetest kindest most most venerable #TimCook,” Aditi wrote in the caption.
"The last two days have been very special for both of us, surrounded by mind- bending brilliance, epic creativity, peak technology and aesthetics max. But most most most special of all was meeting the people who make the Apple ecosystem... the Apple family. Kind creators, warm and loving genius innovators, brilliant minds with the most expansive and inclusive hearts. Our minds are charged and our hearts are full,” she added.
Before this, the duo were seen charmingly posing for the cameras showcasing their Apple event cards.
The couple also shared Instagram stories, offering a candid glimpse into their adventure-filled journey as two tech enthusiasts enjoying the grand event.
Aditi was last seen in Heeramandi, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. She has appeared in a number of movies, including Bajirao Mastani, Delhi 6, and Ajeeb Daastans, while Siddharth is best known for his roles in movies like Rang De Basanti, Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana, among others.
ALSO READ:
'She changed the direction of my life for no other purpose other than she thought I was funny,' he says
Lee Dong-Wook and Hyun Bin were present for the screening
Halina Reijn, the director of 'Babygirl', stepped in to accept the award on Kidman's behalf
The Dubai-based actress on getting fit, becoming a mum at 40 and helping others battling cancer
Why the 1993 Malayalam blockbuster 'Manichitrathazhu', which has re-released in theatres across the UAE and has spawned remakes like 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa', was a film ahead of its time
The couple shared the joyous news on social media with a heartfelt post
Known for his role in 'Kasautii Zindagi Kay,' the actor reportedly died in his sleep after suffering from a heart attack
The movie will be out next month