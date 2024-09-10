Look: Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth pose with Apple CEO Tim Cook at 'Glowtime' event

Published: Tue 10 Sep 2024, 11:19 AM Last updated: Tue 10 Sep 2024, 12:42 PM

Indian actors Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth were recently spotted at Apple's historic 'It's Glowtime' event in Cupertino, California. Aditi shared images from the Apple offices on her Instagram stories, showcasing the couple's excitement.

On Monday, Aditi and Siddharth shared an Instagram collab post including their photos taken together while at the historic event. In one of the photos, they both displayed their Apple event cards and held black fenny bags.

Hours later, the couple posted their major moment—a meeting with Apple CEO Tim Cook—on social media platforms a few hours after posting their initial photos from the occasion. The newlyweds and Tim Cook are seen laughing together in the photos.

"What an unforgettable, magical experience... thank you sweetest kindest most most venerable #TimCook,” Aditi wrote in the caption.

"The last two days have been very special for both of us, surrounded by mind- bending brilliance, epic creativity, peak technology and aesthetics max. But most most most special of all was meeting the people who make the Apple ecosystem... the Apple family. Kind creators, warm and loving genius innovators, brilliant minds with the most expansive and inclusive hearts. Our minds are charged and our hearts are full,” she added.

Before this, the duo were seen charmingly posing for the cameras showcasing their Apple event cards.