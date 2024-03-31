Look: 10 most stylish hats at the Dubai World Cup

Susan Sauer in a Doroto Goldpoint hat. Photos by Neeraj Murali

Published: Sun 31 Mar 2024, 7:21 PM

Horse racing isn't just about the speed of the stallions; it's a spectacle of style where fashion takes centre stage, and the hat is the crowning glory. At horse races worldwide, fashion-forward attendees grace the stands with extravagant headwear that transcends mere accessory status.

These events have become synonymous with statement hats, where creativity knows no bounds. From oversized brims adorned with feathers to intricately woven fascinators, each hat tells a unique story of sophistication and flair. Traditional styles mingle with avant-garde designs, creating a vibrant tapestry of fashion that captures the essence of the event.

The significance of hats at horse races extends beyond mere aesthetics; they are a symbol of tradition and status. For centuries, hats have been a hallmark of elegance and refinement, worn by both men and women to signify their social standing and sense of occasion.

Today, fashionistas and racegoers alike embrace the opportunity to showcase their sartorial prowess through meticulously curated ensembles, with the hat often serving as the pièce de résistance. Whether it's a classic wide-brimmed hat or a whimsical creation adorned with floral embellishments, one thing is certain: at horse races, the fashion hat reigns supreme, embodying the timeless allure of style and sophistication. Here’s a peek into the most stylish hats we spotted this weekend at the Dubai World Cup held at Meydan Racecourse.

Irina Migalova in a self-made hat

Anna Masko in a hat designed by Irina Migalova

Iuliia Borshchivska in a self-made hat

Christina Jones in a hat designed by Ilda Di Vico

Ekaterina in an Alamour dress and hat

Evelyn McDermott in Evelyn McDermott Millinery hat & dress

Renata Conrado in a self-made hat

Anne-Marie Corbett dons a firecracker hat by Emily Jean Atelier

Taniguchi in her self-made hat and dress

