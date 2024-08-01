Watch: Baby shark born in Dubai Mall aquarium, visitors in awe of the rare sight

Published: Thu 1 Aug 2024, 11:30 AM

One of the world's largest suspended aquariums and underwater zoos, Dubai Aquarium by Emaar, recently took to Instagram to share the birth of a baby shark in their facility. They also posted a video capturing the 'magical moment' of the shark's birth.

The stunning video captures the rare and miraculous moment of a shark being born at the Dubai Aquarium.

The caption read, "Witnessing a baby shark come to life this morning at our aquarium was such a magical moment."

It shows a tiny shark emerging from its mother, gliding across the water’s surface.

The tiny creature was born and immediately sank to the bottom of the tank, causing concern among onlookers. However, the baby shark soon began to regain strength, gradually inching upward.