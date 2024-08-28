Look: Dubai Airports brighten travellers' day with exclusive Emirati Women’s Day gifts

Photos: DXB/Twitter

Published: Wed 28 Aug 2024, 7:42 PM

Established by Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the Mother of the Nation, Emirati Women's Day recognises the critical role women play in the nation's development. Celebrated on August 28 in the UAE, each year carries a theme that highlights specific aspects of women's empowerment and their impact on society.

In 2024, the celebration has continued to focus on the growing influence of Emirati women in leadership, education, business, science, and the arts, reflecting the UAE's commitment to women's empowerment.

In a heartwarming celebration of Emirati Women's Day, Dubai Airports marked the occasion by giving travellers a meaningful gift. Passengers passing through Dubai International Airport were pleasantly surprised to receive beautifully crafted luggage tags—a thoughtful gesture symbolising the pride and achievements of Emirati women.

The initiative by Dubai Airports aimed to share this pride with the world, allowing international travellers to carry a piece of the UAE's celebration with them.