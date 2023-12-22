It’s Snowing at Gymboree Play & Music Dubai

Published: Fri 22 Dec 2023, 11:55 PM

As the festive season approaches, Gymboree Play & Music Dubai is offering a Free entry to its Snow Day on 24th December, Sunday, inviting families to join in the festivities. The early childhood development center will be transformed into a winter wonderland, featuring enchanting decorations, twinkling lights, and festive music to set the perfect holiday mood.

“Snow Day is a perfect platform for kids, fostering physical, social, and cognitive growth in an enchanting winter setting. In the dance of snowflakes, friendships are formed and imaginations soar, offering more than just play,” said Rumana Mowjee, Managing Partner at Gymboree Play & Music Dubai. “Every snowball fight at Gymboree is a lesson in teamwork. We're dedicated to crafting moments that warm the heart and shape the future. Our goal is to create experiences that nurture young minds, one snow day at a time,” Rumana added.

The Snow Day event promises a winter wonderland experience for children, complete with real snow and an array of activities to spark the holiday spirit. While children will have the opportunity to play in real snow, creating snowmen, engaging in snowball fights, and enjoying the thrill of a snowy day, they can get creative with holiday-themed arts and crafts. Kids can also look forward to surprises and treats, including free giveaways, meet and greets, adding an extra touch of magic to the day.

So, if you’re looking at entertaining your children this Christmas, head to Gymboree Play & Music at the Springs Souk center, to get a firsthand experience of Snow Day - all for free! In addition, families can also avail a free preview class all through this month and also avail a 10% discount on first registration of their play & learn or preschool prep packages.

Gymboree Play & Music programs, tailored for ages 0 to 6, is exceptionally safe and promotes gross motor skills and muscle development in children. The lesson plans undergo a refreshing change every three weeks, accompanied by corresponding adjustment in the equipment setup, providing a completely new and engaging play area for your child. Additionally, it's worth noting that the program is designed to assist children with special needs, including autism, ADHD, and developmental disabilities.

Gymboree Play & Music is a global leader in early learning and play centers. Through a blend of play, music, art, and movement, Gymboree creates a nurturing environment where children can learn and grow while having a blast. With over 700 locations in 40 countries, Gymboree is committed to nurturing young minds and fostering a love for learning and play in children from newborns to six years old.