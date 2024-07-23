E-Paper

Dubai: Why fans are eagerly waiting for a Taylor Swift-themed brunch

No concert? No problem. Here's what Swifties can do instead in Dubai

by

Husain Rizvi
Published: Tue 23 Jul 2024, 11:09 AM

This one is for all the 'Swifties' in Dubai.

If you're an enthusiastic Taylor Swift fan (Swiftie), you're probably upset that your icon is not headed to Dubai as part of her Eras Tour.


But what if we told you there's still a way Swifties can get together under one roof and celebrate. Here's how: A Taylor Swift-themed brunch.

The Eras Art Brunch is taking place at the V Hotel on Friday, September 6. The exclusive evening is slated to be all things music, art, and food - inspired by Taylor herself.


Swifties can kick off the night with a Taylor-themed painting session in presence of expert instructors. It will be followed by a special Eras Tour-themed brunch menu which will celebrate Taylor's music journey. Visitors can also enjoy two hours of unlimited Taylor-inspired mixed drinks. A live DJ will be spinning the best of Taylor Swift hits, from classics to latest chart-toppers.

Make sure you're dressed in your perfect Taylor Swift-inspired outfits as prizes will be awarded for the best costumes as well as for the paintings.

Spaces are limited so secure your spot at this one-off event. Prices from Dh440, on Friday, September 6, 7-10pm at PAPA, V Hotel Dubai.

ALSO READ:

