Lionel Richie, Wagyu Jenga: Epic ways to spend New Year's Eve in Dubai

Want to wave a happy goodbye to 2024 and welcome the New Year with a night to remember? Well of course, in Dubai, you’ve got a number of choices. But if you are into a decadent evening (and don’t mind the hefty price tag that may accompany the best choices), read on. Here are some fun ways to make the event an epic memory.

Perfect for a picture, or 10

If you want an Insta-worthy backdrop to your New Year’s Eve party, look no further than Birds Dubai, which will give you front-row seats to the Burj Khalifa fireworks. There’s Asian fusion on the menu along with specially crafted beverages and desserts. And while you wait for the grand show, you can enjoy another pic-tacular event complete with acrobatics, theatrical performances, and live music. As midnight draws near, you’ll raise your glasses (and perhaps your camera) for a collective toast to the upcoming year.

From Dh3,000-Dh10,000 per guest. 7pm onwards. Downtown Dubai. 63rd Floor, Address Downtown. Reservations@birdsdxb.com

Game on!

You ain’t played nothing like this before. Jenga is getting a beefed-up make-over, and we are so here for it. Dubai’s table-top Yakiniku Japanese restaurant is introducing The Wagyu Jenga (both reservations and pre-payment is required). How does this game night work? Pretty much like normal jenga except with blocks of premium Japanese A5 Kuroge wagyu beef. When your turn comes, pull out a piece and grill it, tableside, to your liking. It’s not just this mountain of meat that you’ll be able to eat however. From Yakiniku platters to Wagyu sushi and Wagyu gyozas, there’s plenty more on the menu. Or, you can trust the chef’s choice and try Akabeko’s curated two-person, five-course holiday menu for Dh900.

Dh950 (Wagyu Jenga). 12pm to 4pm and 6pm to 11pm. Palm Jumeirah. Email hello@akabeko.ae for reservations.

Join the Mad Hatter's party

What’s life without embracing some adventure? Go down the Alice and Wonderland route when you check out the Mad Hatter’s New Year’s Eve Rooftop Party at Waldorf Astoria DIFC. You’ll find a delectable skyline and the Burj Khalifa fireworks keeping things bright, but focus on the party too; it’s bound to be a lit. There’s a DJ on the decks and live entertainment including fire dancers on the floor. For nibbles, you can try the Hatter’s brioche bonanza, the wagyu tartare a la Wonderland and the Wonderland wild mushroom arancini. This particular party will also give you a gift voucher worth Dh150 for a spa treatment, redeemable in January. Now if that’s not a fun way to start your New Year, we don’t know what is.

Dh1,000 (min spend per person). 8.30pm-3am. St. Trop, Waldorf Astoria DIFC. 04 515 9800.

Flavours of the sea

Sweet on seafood? Net your spot at Ibn AlBahr (at Palm Jumeirah or Dubai Creek Resort). This is a celebration of bold Middle Eastern flavours, a live DJ and front-row seats to Dubai’s dazzling fireworks. The set menu at the Bib Gourmand Winner of the 2022 and 2023, Michelin Guide Dubai is a melody of flavours; the Cold Bait selection includes creamy hummus, smoky moutabal, and crip fattoush. For the Hot Bait, highlights include crispy calamari and hot potato, a comforting classic. The main course has offerings such as jumbo shrimps provençal and the sultan Ibrahim. The night will continue with creamy Arabic ice cream, followed by fresh watermelon to cleanse the palate before the countdown begins.