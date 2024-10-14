'Les Misérables The Arena Spectacular' is coming to Abu Dhabi

Can you hear the people sing? Singing the song of Les Misérables…well, you will if you grab this opportunity to buy tickets to the epic show in Abu Dhabi next year.

Les Misérables The Arena Spectacular is coming to Etihad Arena, Yas Island, from April 10 to April 20. Victor Hugo’s musical promises to be a grand production; it features a cast and orchestra of more than 65 people. The tickets go on pre-sale on October 14 for those who have pre-registered and on general sale on October 17. They are available on etihadarena.ae and platinumlist.net.

The enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice, and redemption will have you humming along just as easily as it will have you sniffling. Brush up on songs such as I Dreamed a Dream, On My Own, Bring Him Home, One Day More and more.

The Abu Dhabi stopover is part of the well-loved musical’s world tour; it will be touring the UK, Luxembourg, Switzerland, Italy, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, and Netherlands before making its way to Abu Dhabi in April 2025

Nicolas Renna, Chief Executive Officer at Proactiv Entertainment, said, “The story and music of Les Misérables resonate deeply with audiences across the globe, and the Middle East is no exception. This larger-than-life production will transport every audience member—regardless of generation or background—on a heart-wrenching tale told through some of the most powerful songs ever created. We are truly honoured to bring this to Abu Dhabi.”