Leonardo DiCaprio celebrates birthday with Brad Pitt, Robert De Niro

Leonardo DiCaprio (Photo by Reuters)

Actor and film Leonardo DiCaprio celebrated his 50th birthday with a star-studded party, reported Page Six.

He turned 50 on November 11.

From a young, promising talent to one of the most respected actors in the world, DiCaprio has built a cinematic legacy that is nothing short of legendary.

Known for his dedication to roles that often challenge both his talent and his physical limits, DiCaprio's career has spanned nearly three decades, with a diverse portfolio of films that showcase his ability to captivate audiences and critics alike.

He celebrated his birthday on Saturday night with friends and co-stars.

"The night kicked off with an intimate dinner catered by Nobu," and, "the scene was nothing short of star-studded" with lots of the star's long-time collaborators.

The guests who were spotted at the party included Catch Me If You Can director Steven Spielberg and his wife, Kate Capshaw, as well as Killers of the Flower Moon star Robert De Niro, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor Brad Pitt, who arrived early to join the celebration and attended with his girlfriend, Ines De Ramon.

DiCaprio's The Revenant co-star Edward Norton was also among the guests.