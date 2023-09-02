Legendary musician Jimmy Buffett passes away

Make one or make them all, choice is yours
American singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett has died, according to a posting on Saturday on his account on messaging platform X, formerly Twitter. He was 76.
Buffett, known for songs like Margaritaville and Cheeseburger in Paradise, passed away on September 1, "surrounded by his family, friends, music, and dogs".
"He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many," the post read.
