Legendary Indian filmmaker Shyam Benegal dies: Reports

Indian filmmaker and screenwriter Shyam Benegal passed away on Monday. He was 90.

CNBC TV reported that he died at Wockhardt Hospital in Mumbai.

The well-known director Benegal, whose movie credits include Ankur (1973), Manthan (1976), Bhumika (1977), Mammo (1994), Sardari Begum (1996), and Zubeidaa (2001), turned 90 on December 14.

On his birthday, he was quoted as saying by Indian publication Deccan Herald: We all grow old. I don't do anything great (on my birthday). It may be a special day but I don't celebrate it specifically. I cut a cake at the office with my team."