Late Quincy Jones, Bond film producers bestowed with honorary Oscars

US record producer Quincy Jones' children Martina Jones (L), US actress and filmmaker Rashida Jones (2nd L), Quincy Jones III (2nd R) and Kenya Kinski-Jones (R) accept and honorary award for their their late father during the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' 15th Annual Governors Awards at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles on November 17, 2024. (Photo by AFP)

Just weeks after his death at the age of 91, renowned music producer and composer Quincy Jones was bestowed with an honorary Oscar by Hollywood's film academy at a gala on Sunday.

Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, siblings and producers of the James Bond movie franchise, received the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award at the annual Governors Awards ceremony, attended by stars including Tom Hanks, Jude Law and Kate Winslet.

Jones, who died on November 3, worked with musicians ranging from Count Basie to Frank Sinatra and reshaped pop music with his collaborations with Michael Jackson over a 70-year career. In 1971, he served as musical director and conductor of the 43rd Academy Awards. He composed scores for The Wiz and The Color Purple.

"Even though he lived 91 years, still gone too soon," actor Jamie Foxx said of Jones.

"Tonight we pay tribute to him for the creativity and brilliance he brought to cinema," added Foxx, who portrayed a young Ray Charles with help from Jones.

A group of singers led by Jennifer Hudson paid homage to Jones with a musical performance as images of the producer at work were shown on screens.

Jennifer Hudson performs onstage in tribute to Quincy Jones during the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 15th Governors Awards at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles, California, US November 17, 2024. (Photo by Reuters)

Jones' honorary Oscar was accepted by his children, including actor Rashida Jones, who read the speech he had prepared for Sunday's honours.

"I share this award and tonight's honour with all the amazing directors, legendary actors and of course exceptional songwriters, composers and musicians," Jones' speech said.