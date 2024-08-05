'Last of Us' Season 2: Trailer, new characters in Pedro Pascal starrer unveiled

Published: Mon 5 Aug 2024, 2:06 PM Last updated: Mon 5 Aug 2024, 2:22 PM

The first footage for The Last of Us season 2 has been released. HBO's acclaimed video game adaptation is set to return in 2025, focusing on the events of The Last of Us Part II. Season 1 concluded with Joel (Pedro Pascal) rescuing Ellie (Bella Ramsey) from a fatal procedure that could have potentially cured the fungal infection devastating the world. In doing so, Joel killed several people and lied to Ellie about the events.

In a promotional video showcasing its lineup for the remainder of 2024 and 2025, Max revealed the first trailer for The Last of Us season 2.

The trailer, the longest segment in the video, shows Joel hinting at the hospital incident with the Fireflies while talking to Catherine O'Hara's mysterious character. The explosive footage also introduces new cast members Isabela Merced and Jeffrey Wright, featuring several intense action scenes. Most of the scenes in the trailer are quick glimpses, showing Tommy (Gabriel Luna) defending his Jackson community from an attack and Ellie desperately fleeing from an infected. Despite the brevity, the footage clearly establishes that season 2 will be as intense as season 1.

Watch the trailer below: