Last chance to eat Mom’s Spaghetti in Abu Dhabi

You’ve got to capture this moment, don’t let it slip. Because at this moment, you could be digging into Mom’s Spaghetti. That’s right, Eminem’s brought the pop-up version of his Detroit restaurant to the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, which is on until Sunday.

The experience is a a collaboration between Shady Records and Global Venture Partners (GVP), and offers you the chance to dig into some really good pasta before the pop-up heads to Riyadh’s Soundstorm Festival from December 12 to December 14.

What’s more – you can get yourself some real Slim Shady merch at Fort Shady, an immersive retail space with exclusive Eminem memorabilia made for the Middle Easten dans.

Paul Rosenberg, Eminem’s longtime manager, stated, “Bringing ‘Mom’s Spaghetti’ to fans in the Middle East has been a long time coming. We've had incredible demand from fans in this part of the world, and we're excited to finally be able to bring the pop-up experience and exclusive merchandise to these iconic events. It's an opportunity to connect with fans and share a taste of Detroit with them."

Mom’s Spaghetti kicked off in 2017 as a series of pop-ups before gaining a permanent location in Detroit in 2021. It’s named after lyrics in the Grammy winner’s song Lose Yourself, from the movie 8 Mile’s soundtrack.

The pop-up is also a nod to his mum, Debbie Nelson. She passed away last week.

Besides opening the pop-up, the hip-hop star also performed as part of the Yasalam After-Race Concerts in Abu Dhabi on December 7. This isn't Eminem first time performing for the UAE crowd; he's played at Etihad Park in 2012 and 2019. The singer has released 12 studio albums and his list of songs include The Real Slim Shady and Mockingbird.