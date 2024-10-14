Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI 2024: Ananya Panday turns showstopper for Rohit Bal

Ananya Panday looked beautiful in a black lehenga w with huge red roses, a bralette blouse, and a cape-style blazer for the show

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday turned showstopper for designer Rohit Bal at the grand finale of Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI 2024.

She walked the ramp in a quintessential Rohit Bal signature ensemble.

Her make-up and jewellery added to her glamorous look.

Rohit Bal's collection for the show was a combination of nature and art and metamorphosis.

His collection 'Kaaynaat: A Bloom in the Universe' was a celebration of the beauty of nature and the delicacy of flowers.

There were plenty of stars on the runway this year. Here's a look at who walked for whom.

Bollywood star Karisma Kapoor graced the runway as the showstopper for designer duo Ritika and Prerna, showcasing their debut collection under the label Urmil. She captivated the audience as she strutted down the ramp in an enchanting ethnic outfit that perfectly encapsulated the spirit of the festive season.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra walks for Megha Bansal

Dia Mirza walked for Samant Chauhan

Tara Sutaria wowed the audience in a dreamy soft-pink lehenga

Alaya F walked for Ashdeen

The finale day of Lakme Fashion Week saw several stars adding glam quotient to the runway.

Sushmita Sen stole the spotlight gracing the runway as the showstopper for designer Rashi Kapoor on Sunday.The former Miss Universe showcased her confidence and elegance in a breathtaking white ivory saree adorned with sequins and paired with a striking strapless blouse, embodying the essence of modern Indian fashion.