Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars release love song 'Die With a Smile'

Singers Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars have collaborated for the song Die With a Smile, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
In the video of the song, Gaga and Mars can be seen performing the track on a "retro stage" with guitar and keys. Mars dons a cowboy hat while Gaga is in bright red tights.
Gaga mentioned in the announcement that the song was for fans "while you wait for LG7," her new album which does not yet have a release date.
"WHILE YOU WAIT TILL LG7...DIE WITH A SMILE" a duet with @brunomars," she wrote.
Die With a Smile is also some of the first new music released in years from both artists. Lady Gaga released a album with Tony Bennett in 2021 and her Top Gun: Maverick hit Hold My Hand came out in 2022, but her last major solo music was Chromatica in 2020. Mars won two Grammys for his Silk Sonic project with Anderson. Paak in 2022, and his last major solo release was nearly a decade ago in 2016.
"Bruno and I have a lot of mutual respect for each other and were talking about collaborating," Gaga said in a press release. "I was finishing up my own album in Malibu and one night after a long day he asked me to come to his studio to hear something he was working on. It was around midnight when I got there and I was blown away when I heard what he had started making. We stayed up all night and finished writing and recording the song. Bruno's talent is beyond explanation. His musicianship and vision is next level. There's no one like him."
Mars added, "Getting to work with Gaga has been an honour. She's an icon and she makes this song magical. I'm so excited for everyone to hear it."
Die With a Smile is co-produced by the duo along with D'Mile and Andrew Watt. The video is directed by Daniel Ramos and Mars.
Gaga will next be seen along with Joaquin Phoenix in the upcoming Joker: Folie A Deux.
