Kim Kardashian’s stylist Dany Levi under fire for calling Aishwarya Rai 'exotic'

The actor also dropped an adorable series of pictures with his wife
Kim Kardashian’s stylist Dany Levi may have meant it to sound flattering, but her terming former Indian beauty queen Aishwarya Rai Bachchan ‘exotic’ missed the mark.
In a recent video that she posted on Instagram, Levi spoke about the Kardashians’ trip to Mumbai for the Ambani wedding – the most expensive wedding in the world, costing reportedly more than $600 million – and her inspiration when styling them.
She suggests in a video, which has so far garnered more than 30,000 likes, that the inspiration for Kim and Khole’s Indian outfits during the wedding were inspired by Aishwarya. The comment immediately met with flak, with users like Aarjvi Jain pointing out that “Overall, Kim looks were definitely better than Khloe's, only her pink saree/gown look was the best. To the Indian eye, the looks were definitely over-sexualised and would have been banger had it been for just one look, but it was the same for all.”
In her video, Levi shared that Kim and Khloe tapped designers such as Manish Malhotra and Tarun Tahiliani for their outfits and also wore jewellery by Lorraine Schwartz.
Levi captioned her original post: “Thank You Kim and Khloe for being my Indian Barbies for this wedding and Thank You India for sharing your beautiful culture and traditions with us and allowing us to take part in your magic ✨🐘🥀”
The Kardashians were in Mumbai over the July 12 weekend for the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. During their visit, the sisters took some time out to serve children food at the ISKCON temple in Mumbai.
ALSO READ:
The actor also dropped an adorable series of pictures with his wife
In the video, the influencer takes the woman to her new home, complete with a television, a bed, and other amenities
Punjabi star will bring his 'Dil-Luminati Tour' to the UAE
She had a terrible case of food poisoning
Movie was also the debut project of Janhvi Kapoor
The actress can next be seen in 'Sarfira'
The couple tied the knot in December 2018
Bryan Edward Hill to direct the film