Kim Kardashian reveals ultimate celebrity crush

Published: Wed 27 Sep 2023, 1:00 PM Last updated: Wed 27 Sep 2023, 1:21 PM

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian opened up about her "ultimate celebrity crush" in a recent interview with CR Fashion Book. While she didn't name her current crushes, she did disclose her long-time admiration for John F. Kennedy Jr., the late son of President John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis.

Kim Kardashian has expressed her affinity for the Kennedy family in the past, notably attending the Met Gala last year wearing the iconic dress that Marilyn Monroe wore while singing "Happy Birthday" to President Kennedy in 1962. She explained that the idea for her Met Gala look came from considering the most American thing she could think of, which led her to Monroe.

In an interesting twist, Kim borrowed the dress from Ripley's Believe It Or Not! and was surprised with a silver box containing an actual lock of Marilyn's platinum hair.

Although Kim didn't reveal her current celebrity crushes, she mentioned in a June YouTube video with Hailey Bieber that she's staying tight-lipped because she "kinda wants it to come true" now that she's single.

