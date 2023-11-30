UAE

KathNiel split is true: Filipino stars Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla confirm breakup

In a showbiz issue that shook even Filipino expats from around the world, rumours had it that a third party was behind the breakup, with Daniel linked to another actress

by

Web Desk
Published: Thu 30 Nov 2023, 3:17 PM

Last updated: Thu 30 Nov 2023, 3:28 PM

Actress Kathryn Bernardo on Thursday confirmed what Filipinos have been talking about for weeks: She and longtime boyfriend and onscreen partner Daniel Padilla have broken up after 11 years.

In an Instagram post, Kathryn — half of the phenomenal KathNiel love team — clearly said she and Daniel "have decided to part ways".

Calling Daniel 'Deej' (short for nickname DJ) in a heartfelt note, the actress confirmed that they had been "drifting apart for a while now".

"We ultimately had to accept that we can't go back to where we used to be."

Rumours had it that a third party was behind the breakup, with Daniel linked to another actress, Andrea Brillantes. This, however, was not addressed in Kathryn's post.

"Chapter closed. I hope this finally helps all of us move forward. I won’t be entertaining questions regarding this anymore. Thank you for understanding," she wrote.

Read the full statement here:

Almost at the same time as Kathryn's message, Daniel also confirmed the split in a post:

ALSO READ:

