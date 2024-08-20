Katherine Renee Kane is leaving 'FBI'

The influencer explains exhaustion led her to the doctor's door
Actor Katherine Renee Kane is all set to leave the cast of FBI after appearing in at least one episode of its upcoming seventh season, reported Variety.
FBI is an American police procedural TV series created by Dick Wolf and Craig Turk that premiered on CBS on September 25, 2018.
"Kane plays special agent Tiffany Wallace, who is described as the 'smart and outspoken' partner of special agent Stuart Scola (John Boyd) and worked with the New York Police Department for six years before starting at the FBI, according to Variety.
She joined FBI in 2020, during the third season and after the departure of Ebonee Noel, who portrayed special agent and intelligence analyst Kristen Chazal. Kane's exit comes after Lisette Olivera was cast as Syd, a behavioural analysis unit agent, in Season 7.
The FBI is all about the investigations of a group of special agents assigned to the bureau's New York City office. The cast features Boyd and Olivera, Missy Peregrym as Maggie Bell, Zeeko Zaki as Omar Adom "OA" Zidan, Alana De La Garza as Isobel Castille, and Jeremy Sisto as Jubal Valentine.
The series started in 2018 and is the flagship of the FBI franchise, with spin-offs FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International debuting in 2020 and 2021. CBS renewed all three series earlier this year, with FBI getting a three-season renewal; fresh seasons will begin on CBS on October 15.
