Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan extend heartfelt Diwali wishes to fans

The stars of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan are in a celebratory mood and this Diwali seems to be a little more special for them as their movie is set to hit the cinemas on November 1.

On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, both the actors extended their warm wishes to their fans.

In a conversation with ANI, Kartik Aaryan wished his admirers with a special message, "Wish you a very happy Diwali".

Vidya Balan also shared Diwali greetings and asked her fans to "stay safe".

Directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 follows in the footsteps of its predecessors by combining horror and comedy.

The excitement around the film has been growing, especially after the recent release of the Ami Je Tomar 3.0 soundtrack.

The song, sung by Shreya Ghoshal with lyrics by Sameer and music by Amaal Mallik, showcases an epic face-off between Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan.

The film stars Kartik Aaryan, Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan, and Triptii Dimri, making it a highly anticipated Diwali release.