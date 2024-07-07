Kartik Aaryan stops 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' shoot for street food

His recent post featuring two rings has inspired curiosity among fans in the UAE
Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan recently took a break from his shooting schedule for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in Orchha, where he was spotted indulging in some street food (known as chaat).
Photos of this pit stop have gone viral.
The Chandu Champion star shared snapshots from his impromptu chaat session on Instagram. In the photos, he can be seen sporting a black T-shirt and glasses, effortlessly blending in with the local vibe of Orchha.
“Just chatting,” wrote Kartik captioned his post.
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, helmed by Anees Bazmee, is scheduled for a release later this year.
Welcoming Vidya Balan onboard, Aaryan expressed his excitement on Instagram, stating, "And it's happening. OG Manjulika is coming back to the world of BhoolBhulaiyaa. Super thrilled to welcome @balanvidya. This Diwali is going to be crackling! #BhoolBhulaiyaa3."
Aaryan is also working on the movie Captain India.
ALSO READ:
His recent post featuring two rings has inspired curiosity among fans in the UAE
Embrace the weekend with these fun-filled activities around the country
Calls 'Perfect' singer 'one of the greats'
The mameru ceremony is a Gujarati wedding tradition where the maternal uncle (mama) of the bride visits her with sweets and gifts
The play will run from October 30 to November 2
The event featured participants across various age groups
The 2024 edition is slated to feature 600 athletes and health and fitness influencers from around the globe
He’ll be playing the Coca-Cola Arena on August 3