Kartik Aaryan speaks out about most challenging movie ‘Chandu Champion’

Actor Kartik Aaryan (Photo by PTI)

Published: Thu 6 Jun 2024, 12:28 PM

Indian actor Kartik Aaryan, who is gearing up for the release of his film Chandu Champion, says he really feels a connect with his character in the movie.

Chandu Champion is based on the story of Murlikant Petkar, India's Paralympic gold champion.

He told ANI, "It [the movie] is based on the story of Murlikant Petkar. It shows his entire life journey. This story is more than a sports film. It is a very inspiring tale and took a lot of hard work to do this."

The 33-year-old actor unveiled the trailer for the Kabir Khan directorial in his hometown, Gwalior.

The actor explained what makes the movie so special to him, saying: "Launching the trailer of the film in Gwalior was a great experience. The kind of response I received from the audience was overwhelming. My father was also very emotional. This is a very relatable story and inspires a lot of people to achieve their dreams. It's the story of all the dreamers. And from where I had dreamed, I thought that the Chandu Champion trailer should be launched there. It was a different experience and we all liked it."

Talking about his experience working with Khan, Aaryan says, "This is the toughest film of my career. I don't think there will be a tougher role than this. Because of the way the story was, I was under a lot of pressure to do the full justice. I learned everything from scratch. I never thought of doing boxing or dangal [wrestling] in any film. And I was also very scared of deep water. So, swimming in the deep water and performing boxing with professional boxers was a very big thing for me."