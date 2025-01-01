Kartik Aaryan, Kareena Kapoor: Bollywood stars wish fans a 'Happy New Year'

Social media finds itself flooded with picture-perfect moments
Newlyweds Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal celebrate New Year in Australia
Ananya Panday welcomed 2025 posing for pictures with her dog Riot.
Ajay Devgn wrote on Instagram: "Grateful for the journey so far, excited for what 2025 has in store. Happy New Year✨🙏🏻"
Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty extended heartfelt New Year greetings to his fans and followers. He wrote on Instagram: "2025 - New beginnings, new mindset, new focus...work hard, dream big, and make things happen (evil eye emoji)," he wrote.
Actor Riteish Deshmukh, too, wished everyone a Happy New Year. He took to Instagram and shared a fam picture which shows him twinning in blue and white nightsuits with his wife Genelia and their sons Riaan and Rahyl. "From our family to yours .... Happy 2025 !!!!," he captioned the post.
Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor shared pictures from a wild safari and penned a note filled with gratitude
Kartik Aaryan wrote: "Thank you to the historic 2024!! A year that changed my life 🤙🏻👊🏻Will Always Remember You !! Gratitude 🙏🏻❤️ A Special Thanks to all of you for empowering me with your embracing love!"
Kareena Kapoor Khan to the world: "See you on the flip side"
Sara Ali Khan with her mum, Amrita Singh. Sara Ali Khan's note for 2024 read: "Thank you 2024 🙏🫶 For all the sunrises, sunsets, movies, masti, full moons rises, starry skies, pools, treks, friends, memories, saag, coffees, flights... 2025 can’t wait to cherish all the moments of bliss I eagerly await while currently cherishing and reminiscing the moments that create this year 🫶"
