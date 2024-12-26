Kartik Aaryan, Karan Johar team up for 'Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri'

Kartik Aaryan. Photo: AFP

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan and director-producer Karan Johar's much-awaited collaboration is finally taking place. The project is called Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri.

It will be helmed by the Satya Prem Ki Katha director Sameer Vidwans and will be produced under the banner of Dharma Productions. The film is slated to release in theatres worldwide in 2026.

Johar's Dharma Productions, Aaryan and Namah Pictures in a collaborative post on Instagram shared an announcement teaser of the movie.

The 34-second teaser features Aaryan's voiceover, where he humorously recounts his last three failed relationships, vowing to make the fourth one work. While sharing the teaser, he wrote, "Mummy ki khaayi hui kasam, yeh Mumma's boy poori karke he rehta hai!. Tumhara RAY aa raha hai RUMI. Super excited to return to my fav genre Rom-com #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri. The biggest love story coming to cinemas in 2026."

The release date and the name of the lead heroine have not yet been released.

The film is garnering headlines for a number of reasons primarily being a reunion of Aaryan and Johar after the reports of their fallout emerged in 2022 when Dharma Production announced a recasting for its upcoming Dostana 2, which originally starred Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor. Though neither of the two acknowledged the fight, rumours claimed otherwise.