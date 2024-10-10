Kartik Aaryan heads to Jaipur for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' trailer launch

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan (Photo by PTI)

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan is in Jaipur, Rajasthan for the trailer launch of his upcoming movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

In an ANI video, he could be seen inside the flight with T-Series head Bhushan Kumar.

The actor looked dapper. He opted for casual attire and completed his look with a gap and sunglasses.

He was all smiles as he stood in a queue to take his seat inside the aeroplane and was seen interacting with people and taking selfies with his fans.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, helmed by Anees Bazmee, stars Triptii Dimri alongside Aaryan.

Scheduled for a Diwali 2024 release, the film also marks Vidya Balan's return to the franchise. She essayed the iconic role of Manjulika in the 2007 blockbuster.

The teaser opens with the haunting notes of Ami Je Tomar, heralding Balan's dramatic return to the franchise after her memorable performance in the original film released in 2007. The preview showcases a nod to one of the first film's most chilling scenes, where Manjulika lifted a bed with her bare hands. In this instalment, she is seen lifting a heavy chair, screaming with intensity as she tries to break free from her confines.

Aaryan's character, Rooh Baba, makes a dramatic entrance, questioning, "Kya Laga tha kahani Khatam hogayi? [Did you really think it was over?]"