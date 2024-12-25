Karisma Kapoor recalls working with Shyam Benegal

Actor Karisma Kapoor. Photo: PTI

Actor Karisma Kapoor recalled working with veteran filmmaker Shyam Benegal in the 2001 film Zubeidaa. Calling him her "second grandfather," she talked about the dedication and extraordinary directorial skills of the late director.

Benegal died on Monday at the age of 90. He died at 6.38pm at Wockhardt Hospital in Mumbai, where he was being treated for chronic kidney disease.

"Shyamji's legacy is eternal. He was like a second grandfather to me. His dedication to authentic storytelling and his courage to explore themes of identity and human struggles will continue to inspire generations," Kapoor said in a statement shared by her team.

Zubeidaa is a 2001 film directed by Shyam Benegal and written by Khalid Mohammed. It stars Kapoor, Rekha, Manoj Bajpayee, Surekha Sikri, Rajit Kapoor, Lillete Dubey, Amrish Puri, Farida Jalal, and Shakti Kapoor.

The film received the Indian National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi and won Karisma Kapoor a Filmfare Award for Best Actress (Critics).

Kapoor shared that working with the ace director was an "enriching experience".

"Working with him on Zubeidaa was one of the most enriching experiences of my life. He had an extraordinary eye for detail, from insisting on sync sound to using real jewellery and costumes lent by the royal family. I fondly remember bonding with him over movies, music, and food; it was at his home that I tasted 'khow suey' for the first time. Indian cinema will forever be indebted to his genius, and I feel incredibly honoured to have been able to work so closely with one of the greatest maestros of Indian cinema," she added.