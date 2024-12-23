Mon, Dec 23, 2024 | Jumada al-Aakhirah 22, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon0°C

Kareena Kapoor shares pictures of husband Saif Ali Khan, 'Beta' Taimur and Jeh

She invites fans to see Christmas decor

Published: Mon 23 Dec 2024, 11:32 AM

Updated: Mon 23 Dec 2024, 11:33 AM

  • By
  • ANI

Top Stories

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan. Photo: AFP

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan. Photo: AFP

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan often shares glimpses of her personal life on Instagram, and her latest Christmas-themed post is no exception. Her post featured her husband, Saif Ali Khan, and their children, Taimur and Jeh.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Jab We Met actress shared a series of pictures. The first picture featured the name of Jeh on a hazy mirror, followed by the picture of her husband.

In another image, the Kurbaan actor's back was visible while he was going through the lanes of a plantation.

Adding to the excitement, the actress then tweeted a closer shot of the Christmas tree with an ornament devoted to Chelsea Football Club, which read "Chelsea Christmas Grotto 2024" on it.

Bebo's Christmas photo dump culminated with a nice photograph of Taimur Ali Khan. In the photograph, the child is seen looking at the well-decorated tree, which is adorned with ornaments, houses, and stars. While he faces the camera, the actress captioned "Mera Beta (my son)" with a red heart emoji.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan married in 2016. They have worked together in LOC Kargil (2003), Omkara (2006), and 2008 film Tashan.

ALSO READ:



Next Story