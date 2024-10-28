Karan Johar reflects on eight years of 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'

Indian film director and producer Karan Johar (Photo by AFP)

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar took to Instagram on Friday to commemorate the eighth anniversary of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

He wrote, "Words from the heart, to all the hearts and for all the hearts... #8YearsOfADHM #AeDilHaiMushkil."

This heartfelt tribute encapsulates the essence of the film, which resonated with viewers through its poignant storytelling and memorable performances.

Released in 2016, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil marked Johar's return to directing after a four-year hiatus. He directed Student Of The Year in 2012.

The film featured a stellar cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in pivotal roles.

The narrative beautifully explored themes of love, heartbreak, and friendship, making it a significant entry into Bollywood's romantic genre.