Karan Johar, Bhumi Pednekar add Bollywood glam at Ayushmann Khurrana's Diwali party

Guests included filmmaker Karan Johar and actress Bhumi Pednekar
Bollywood couple Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap hosted a grand Diwali party for their close friends and members of the film industry at their residence.
From filmmaker Karan Johar to actress Bhumi Pednekar and Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal, many B-towners marked their presence at the party held on Friday.
For the event, the Article 15 star donned a black sherwani with golden embroidery and Tahira opted for a multi-coloured lehenga.
Nushrratt Bharuccha, who also attended the party, took to Instagram and gave a sneak peek into the fun night.
In one of the clips, she can be seen jamming with Kashyap on Bollywood songs.
She also posed for an adorable picture with Ayushmann's brother, actor Aparshakti Khurana.
Recently, fashion designer Manish Malhotra also threw a grand Diwali party.
The star-studded party was graced by several celebrities, including Ananya Panday, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Suhana Khan, Gauri Khan, Kriti Sanon, Shriya Saran, Huma Qureshi, Alaya F, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Tahira Kashyap, Aparshakti Khurana, Shilpa Shetty, among others.
