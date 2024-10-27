Karan Johar, Bhumi Pednekar add Bollywood glam at Ayushmann Khurrana's Diwali party

Bollywood couple Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap hosted a grand Diwali party for their close friends and members of the film industry at their residence.

From filmmaker Karan Johar to actress Bhumi Pednekar and Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal, many B-towners marked their presence at the party held on Friday.

For the event, the Article 15 star donned a black sherwani with golden embroidery and Tahira opted for a multi-coloured lehenga.

Nushrratt Bharuccha, who also attended the party, took to Instagram and gave a sneak peek into the fun night.

In one of the clips, she can be seen jamming with Kashyap on Bollywood songs.