Kanye West defends Diddy, slams Hollywood for silence on music mogul's arrest

Kanye West and Bianca Censori. Photo: Reuters

Rapper Kanye West is back in the headlines. After his controversial entry at the Grammys with his wife Bianca Censori, West is now demanding US President Donald Trump's help in freeing music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs, who is currently in jail on serious charges, including alleged sex trafficking and racketeering.

On Friday, West took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to slam Hollywood celebrities for staying silent on Diddy's arrest, accusing them of letting Combs "rot" in jail instead of speaking out in his defence, while requesting Trump to "free his brother."

"Donald Trump, please free my brother Puff," read his post.

He also shared a video of a FaceTime call with Diddy's son, Christian Combs. "A son to his dad for every son who dad is locked up write or wrong I want yall to listen to Dave Chapelle's jokes very close this time lets see how funny it gets when families are separated, especially black families," read the caption of his post.

The rapper continued his online rants, reigniting his long-standing feud with the company Diageo. He accused corporate executives of controlling the music industry, specifically targeting Jewish and white business leaders.