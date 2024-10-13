Kanye West accused by ex-assistant of drugging, assaulting her

American rapper Kanye West (Photo by AFP)

Kanye West's former assistant, Lauren Pisciotta, has levelled serious allegations against the rapper, accusing him of drugging and sexually assaulting her, Hollywood Reporter said.

Pisciotta has filed a lawsuit against the rapper, claiming he drugged and sexually assaulted her during a studio session co-hosted by Sean 'Diddy' Combs, according to court documents filed in California.

This is not the first time Pisciotta has taken legal action against West, who is also known as Ye. In June, she sued him for sexual harassment, wrongful termination, breach of contract, and several other claims including fraud and unpaid wages.

The latest allegations were added in an amended lawsuit filed on October 8, as reported by TMZ.

According to the new filing, Pisciotta and her artist management client were invited to a studio session with West and Combs. Shortly after they arrived, beverages were served, and an announcement was made that everyone had to drink if they wanted to stay. Pisciotta says she took a few sips of a beverage that was poured by a studio assistant at West's direction and then handed to her by the rapper.

After drinking, Pisciotta claims she suddenly felt disoriented. She alleges that when she woke up the next day, she remembered very little of what happened the night before, except for a feeling of "immense shame and embarrassment."

For years, Pisciotta believed she had just been drugged and made a fool of herself at the event. But, according to the lawsuit, West later brought up the night, told her that they "did kind of hook up," and gave her details about the encounter.

Though Combs is named in the filing as a co-host of the event, Pisciotta is not accusing him of any wrongdoing. Combs is currently in jail, awaiting trial for separate charges of sex trafficking and racketeering.

Pisciotta, an OnlyFans model, initially claimed in her June lawsuit that West harassed her several times during her employment.