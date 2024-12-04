Kannada actress Shobitha Shivanna dies, last rites performed in hometown

Kannada film and television actress Shobitha Shivanna's last rites were performed in her home town, Sakleshpura, Karnataka on Tuesday.

The actress was found dead in her apartment in Hyderabad on Sunday.

According to police, Shivanna died by suicide at her residence in Kondapur, which falls under the Gachibowli police station's jurisdiction.

After the post-mortem examination at Osmania Hospital in Hyderabad, her body was handed over to her family.

Shivanna was a well-known face in Kannada cinema and television. She appeared in films such as Eradondla Mooru, ATM: Attempt to Murder, Ondh Kathe Hella, Jackpot, and Vandana. On television, she acted in popular serials like Gaalipata, Mangala Gowri, Kogile, Brahmagantu, and Krishna Rukmini.