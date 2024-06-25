E-Paper

Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency' gets new release date

Movie also stars Anupam Kher and Mahima Chaudhary

By ANI

Published: Tue 25 Jun 2024, 12:35 PM

Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut's movie Emergency has a new release date. It has been delayed because of her election campaign.

The movie is all set to release on September 6.


Taking to her Instagram handle, Ranaut shared the poster of the film and wrote in the caption, "The Beginning of the 50th Year of Independent India's Darkest Chapter, Announcing #KanganaRanaut's #Emergency In Cinemas on 6th September 2024.The Explosive Saga of The Most Controversial Episode of The History of Indian Democracy, #EmergencyOn6Sept in cinemas worldwide."

Talking about the film, the Queen star said in a statement, “I am deeply inspired by William Shakespeare's Macbeth, essence of Emergency is the destruction wrought when ambition goes unchecked by moral constraints, it is undoubtedly the most sensational chapter of Indian democracy and I am eagerly awaiting its worldwide release on 6th September 2024.”


Emergency, a project helmed by Ranaut, boasts a stellar cast including Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and the late Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles.

ALSO READ:



