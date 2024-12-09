Kangana Ranaut congratulates team 'Band of Maharajas' for Oscar nod

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut. Photo: AFP

In a proud moment for Indian cinema, the film Band of Maharajas, directed by Girish Malik, entered the Oscars race.

The film is competing in two categories: Best Original Song for the soulful track Ishq Walla Daku and Best Original Score, composed by Bickram Ghosh.

Actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut took to X (formerly Twitter) to congratulate the team on this achievement.

"Thrilled to see Indian cinema shining globally! Huge congrats to @NishantPitti, @Puneet_Singh, Director @malik_girish, and Music Director @BickramGhoshofficial for 'Band of Maharajas' being in Oscar contention #BandofMaharajas #Oscars," wrote Kangana on X.

Ghosh, who composed the film's score, shared his pride in the project's success, saying, "Band of Maharajas is a labour of love. We are incredibly grateful for the support and appreciation we've received."

Band of Maharajas tells the inspiring story of three passionate young musicians from a small village near the India-Pakistan border. These fearless individuals pursue their dream of making music, crossing the border into Pakistan, where music faces opposition from radical factions.

The film captures their struggles, bravery, and the profound role music plays in uniting people across divides.