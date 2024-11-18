Kangana Ranaut announces release date of her film 'Emergency'

Actor Kangana Ranaut (Photo by PTI)

Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut has announced the release date of her much-awaited film Emergency.

The announcement comes nearly a month after the film received its censor certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Emergency, which features Ranaut in the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, will hit theatres on January 17, 2025.

Ranaut took to her Instagram account on Monday to share the news with her fans.

The actress dropped a poster of the film along with a caption that read, "17th January 2025 - The epic saga of the nation's most powerful woman and the moment that altered India's destiny. #Emergency - Unveils Only in cinemas on 17.01.2025!"

Earlier in October, Ranaut had informed her fans on X (formerly Twitter) that the film had received the censor certificate.