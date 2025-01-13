Kalki Koechlin recalls her early months of pregnancy

Bollywood actress Kalki Koechlin. Photo: AFP

Bollywood actress Kalki Koechlin who welcomed her daughter, Sappho, with partner Guy Hershberg opened up about the challenges she faced in the early months of pregnancy and parenting.

The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress reflected on the physical and emotional toll of pregnancy on a woman which according to her is not much discussed in society.

"I think as a mother when you give birth firstly the whole nine months of pregnancy then delivering a baby followed by post-partum, it takes a lot out of you and your body is like a slave to another person, literally you are just an incubation system for the baby. The baby is taking all your nutrients and energy,"

"Even the first six months was so tough, you have to stay up the whole night to feed her, you don't get proper sleep. You are really all over the place. Your nutrition was also disturbed as I was breastfeeding so everything was going to the baby. You are like, where is my life? Who am I? I feel really lost. So, I think that part was tough and people don't talk about how tough that part is." said Koechlin.

Koechlin gave birth to her daughter in 2020. Now, five years later, she said: "My daughter has become chatty. We share secrets. I also tell her my problems. It's like I have a new friend. We get along very well. I even tell her my problems and vice-versa. She understands me and gives me the freedom to work"

She is popularly known for her role as Aditi in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, released in 2013 originally (And recently re-released).