Kalki Koechlin joins Naseeruddin Shah in adaptation of Shakespeare's 'King Lear'

The actress will portray King Lear's daughter Cordelia in the theatre adaptation

By ANI

Published: Wed 7 Aug 2024, 2:29 PM

Last updated: Wed 7 Aug 2024, 2:30 PM

Kalki Koechlin will be seen sharing the stage with veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah in the adaptation of William Shakespeare's King Lear.

According to sources, the actress will essay the role of Cordelia, the daughter of King Lear. Naseeruddin Shah will portray King Lear.


The play will open at Mumbai's Prithvi Theatre Festival in November, marking a significant event for theatre enthusiasts.

Sharing her excitement, Kalki said, "Thrilled to share the stage with the legendary Naseer sir, still the king of theatre for me! Directed by the brilliant Rehaan Engineer and produced by the talented Ira Dubey, this play features an incredible cast: Denzil Smith, Jim Sarbh, Neil Bhoopalam, Ira Dubey, Sheena Khalid, and many more. We're opening at Prithvi, with NCPA shows in April and Bangalore shows in January. More performances across the country are in the works!"


Kalki is also known for her works in Dev D, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Gully Boy. In 2023, she starred in the English-language drama Goldfish. The film premiered at the 27th Busan International Film Festival. In the film, she was seen alongside Deepti Naval.

In Goldfish, Kalki portrays the nuances of a loving daughter struggling with financial problems.

Later, she garnered attention for playing a supporting role in the coming-of-age drama Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.

ALSO READ:


