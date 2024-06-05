'Kalki 2898 AD' trailer release date announced

Published: Wed 5 Jun 2024, 12:19 PM

The highly anticipated trailer of the sci-fi thriller Kalki 2898 AD, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone, is all set to release on June 10.

The filmmakers on Wednesday announced the news on X, formerly Twitter, alongside a poster. They wrote, "A new world awaits #Kalki2898AD Trailer on June 10th."

The poster shows Prabhas, who plays Bhairava, standing on a mountain peak, accompanied by the words, "Everything is about to change."

Kalki 2898 AD has been directed by Nag Ashwin.

Last month, the filmmakers shared a teaser of Bachchan's look from the sci-fi dystopian film during the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

The 21-second teaser starts with Big B in a cave engaged in prayer. He is covered with bandages.

The film is touted to be a mythology-inspired sci-fi extravaganza set in the future. Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani are also a part of the project.