K-pop agency HYBE asks US court to help unmask X account in defamation case

Published: Sat 1 Jun 2024, 11:39 AM

Entertainment group HYBE, home to K-pop group BTS, has asked a US court to compel social media platform X to reveal the identity of a user it accuses of defamation and harassment, according to a court filing reviewed by Reuters.

The application for a court order is to assist a criminal complaint filed by HYBE against anonymous X user with the handle "@guiltyarchive" with the Seoul Yongsan Police Station on May 2, it showed.

The case follows calls by BTS fans to better protect the group against malicious rumours amid an ongoing internal dispute with a sub-label.

Some of the fans, known as ARMYs, sent flowers and trucks bearing supportive messages to HYBE's headquarters in Seoul this month and called on the firm to take legal action.

HYBE said it had no comment to add. X Korea did not respond to request for comment, while X Corp and HYBE's lawyer Eugene Kim were not immediately available for comment.

The operator of the account said to Reuters in a direct message on X that the posts mentioned in the court filing were "not defamatory against certain artists" and that they had been deleted.

In South Korea, those who make sensationalist social media content, often targeting celebrities, are dubbed "cyber wreckers" and have been blamed for encouraging cyberbullying.

In a rare move, K-pop singer Jang Won-young and her agency Starship Entertainment identified an individual behind a YouTube channel with the help of Google while seeking lawsuits over defamation charges against the individual.