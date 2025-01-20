Justin Bieber celebrates wife Hailey with adorable pictures

Justin Bieber is expressing his love for his wife, Hailey Bieber, during a cosy trip to Aspen. The Peaches singer shared a series of heartwarming and playful moments from their winter getaway on Instagram, including a touching tribute to Hailey.

In a recent Instagram Story, Justin posted a photo of Hailey smiling while bundled up in a black coat, accompanied by the romantic caption, "The greatest woman I have and will ever know." The couple, who welcomed their son, Jack Blues Bieber, in August, also shared snapshots of their fun-filled trip, including a photo of them ice-skating together.

Not one to shy away from humour, Justin included a cheeky post of himself in black boxer briefs and white socks, showing off his playful side. Earlier, on January 14, he posted a carousel of photos featuring himself in a beige hooded coat and knit scarf, with Hailey in the background sticking her tongue out, capturing their lighthearted dynamic.

The posts come just weeks after rumours swirled about a potential strain in their relationship. However, Justin appeared to put the speculation to rest with his frequent affirmations of love. On New Year’s Day, he shared a photo of Hailey dressed in a pink bikini, fur coat, and festive headband, writing, "Goin anywhere with u bb. Happy new year."

Hailey, the founder of Rhode Beauty, also made waves with her own cryptic social media message on December 30. She reposted a TikTok that read, "You're not well and it's OK. You've done made a lot of choices. The choices that you made done put you in situations that you hate. You don't want to be in those situations."