Justin Baldoni's mother defends son amid sexual harassment lawsuit

Sharon Baldoni, mother of director and actor Justin Baldoni, has spoken out publicly for the first time in defence of her son amid his ongoing legal battle with his It Ends With Us co-star Blake Lively.

Blake, who filed a lawsuit against Baldoni in December, has accused the director of sexual harassment and retaliation on the sets of the film.

In an Instagram post, Sharon expressed her unwavering support for Justin, who turned 41 on January 24.

"Happy Birthday Justin," she wrote, accompanying the message with a throwback photo of the two.

"Remembering a wonderful moment after the final ending of Jane The Virgin, a moment where joy and love permeated the set, where friendships and family were born, and kindness and integrity permeated the hearts of all the actors and crew," she wrote.

Sharon continued to reflect on the emotional significance of the moment after the Jane The Virgin finale, noting, "Sadness only entered because it was the final scene of a wonderful journey and the beginning of the rest of our lives. A happy, loving, and generous memory with hearts exploding with possibilities."

She further emphasised her belief in her son's character, adding, "Life has its moments and also its surprises-- as you keep your integrity through it all, Justice and truth will shine today and into eternity. I love you more than you will ever know! Happy Birthday my beautiful boy! May God continue to bless you in truth."

Blake Lively's lawsuit alleges that she and other cast and crew members of It Ends With Us experienced "invasive, unwelcome, unprofessional, and sexually inappropriate behaviour" from Baldoni on set, according to E! News.

She further accuses him of retaliating against her by working with a crisis PR team to harm her reputation.