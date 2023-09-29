Jungkook releases new song '3D' with Jack Harlow after 'Seven' becomes chart-topper

The actor shared an adorable family picture on Instagram Story
K-pop artist Jungkook is a worldwide music sensation, shooting to fame after his single 'Seven', featuring Latto, dropped this year. Fans have been treated to yet another delightful track with the release of his latest single, '3D', featuring American rapper Jack Harlow.
The groovy track has already hit iTunes number 1 worldwide, with the creatively shot music video garnering 5.8 million views on YouTube within just 8 hours.
This eagerly anticipated song was announced on September 24, 2023 during Jungkook's performance at the Global Citizen Festival 2023.
Leading up to the song's drop, BTS allured fans by sharing teasers, namely, '3D' Hero Film 1 and '3D' Hero Film 2, across their social media platforms.
