Jungkook documentary, ' I Am Still', coming to UAE cinemas

K-pop star Jungkook, real name Jeon Jung-kook, has a surprise in store for fans this September. His documentary, I Am Still, will be available or viewing at cinema halls across the UAE.
The film is a video diary of the pop-star’s life from the time he dropped the single Seven, which featured rapper Latto. The track shattered streaming records when it first came out; it became the quickest song to surpass a billion streams on Spotify.
"The film presents exclusive never-before-seen footage and interviews alongside electrifying live performances that delve into the creative process, unwavering work ethic, and unique challenges faced by a global superstar. It offers viewers an intimate look into the journey behind his solo debut that showcased the pinnacle of Jung Kook's artistry and catapulted him to a global popstar," a statement by the record company BigHit stated.
The trailer for the highly anticipated documentary is more than a minute long and shows the star prepping for his concert and talking about his album and BTS.
The clip begins with him looking nervous in his hotel room. He says: “I’m suddenly nervous. I’ll do my best, guys.” He adds: “Without the power of BTS, just on my own will I be able to receive recognition?”
The youngest member of pop group BTS talks about his accomplishments in the clip as well, saying his success brings him confidence. And during an interview he says:"I've never thought of myself as a genius. I just know the areas I lack in so I strive to be better too."
He also spoke about his ‘Army’, as he refers to his fans. "I always say this but ARMY always fires me up. I just follow my own compass," he says.
I Am Still will be out in UAE cinemas on September 18.
